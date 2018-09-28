No injuries as jet lands off coast of Micronesia

A Boeing 737 appears to have come up about 150 yards short of a coastal runway.
0:35 | 09/28/18

Transcript for No injuries as jet lands off coast of Micronesia
We're back without miracle landing in the south Pacific's breaking overnight a plane crashing into a lagoon in Micronesia after overshooting the runway. A flotilla of boats rescued the 35 passengers and twelve crew members as the plane was sinking they were taken to the hospital but no one was seriously injured. Airline says heavy rain reduced visibility. ABC news aviation expert John Nance says this may have been related to fuel issue caused by mechanical problem. Or perhaps just poor planning their cause. Boeing 737 to run out of gas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

