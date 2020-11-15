Transcript for Iota to rapidly intensify into major hurricane before making landfall

Thirteenth hurricane of the season and it's on track to to do a similar. Damage and impacts see who Central America that aided did just about two weeks ago already flooding in Cartagena Colombia so it's a close to it. That part of South America and heading west rapidly and rapidly intensify and looked at the satellite picture and just how organize it's become. In the last twelve hours now lesson foreigner miles in the Honduras Nicaraguan border and heading in that direction and accelerating as well. A category three or four storm expected landfall tomorrow night's. This is so close to where eight of me landfall as a category four we've never had to November. Major hurricanes make landfall this would be history making unfortunately that you monetary crisis there is only going to get worse. That's tech and what's happening with iota time now for look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.