-
Now Playing: Iran citizens vote for new president
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time
-
Now Playing: Republicans criticize Biden for giving Putin 'pass' in high-stakes summit
-
Now Playing: ‘Unorthodox’ star's new film wins at Tribeca film festival
-
Now Playing: Russian grandma dances her way through cleaning up her community
-
Now Playing: Ascot racegoers, Juneteenth holiday, western heatwave: World in Photos, June 17
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, detain executives
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden, Putin call meeting a positive step forward
-
Now Playing: Family of jailed American says Putin meeting 'best result they could have asked for'
-
Now Playing: Putin confronted by ABC News reporter: ‘What are you so afraid of?’
-
Now Playing: Experts break down historic meeting between Biden and Putin
-
Now Playing: Biden meets with Putin amid concerns about Russian cyberattacks, American prisoners
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Images from Wednesday's historic Geneva summit
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Biden came into summit ‘from a position of strength’
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans imprisoned in Russia get glimmer of hope from Geneva summit