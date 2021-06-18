Transcript for Israel bombs Gaza City in 2nd day of strikes

Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Gaza last night in response to incendiary balloons from Palestinian militants it was the second round of strikes since a cease fire and at last month eleven day war. Tensions as pleaded this week after a march by Israeli Nationalists at chanting death to Arabs. School every member of a crowd control unit on the Portland police force has resigned it comes. After one of their own was indicted on assault charge stemming from last summer's protest the team is voluntary of the officers will remain forces.

