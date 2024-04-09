Israel and Hamas still unable to reach cease-fire deal

ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker said it isn't surprising that Israel and Hamas have not reached a deal on a cease-fire, as some peace deals take years to broker.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live