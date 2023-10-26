Israeli military briefly enters northern Gaza, IDF says

The IDF shared footage that it says shows Israeli tanks and infantry personnel briefly entering northern Gaza in "preparation for the next stages of combat" early Thursday morning.

October 26, 2023

