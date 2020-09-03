Transcript for Italy on lockdown as coronavirus cases increase globally

Good afternoon everyone thanks for streaming with us as cases of code mid nineteen skyrocket around the world we want to make sure that you have. The most authoritative. Than most. Trustworthy and most accurate information that you cans will be meeting you here every day at noon. On ABC news live to give you all that information to take your questions and of course to get your answers from the experts. Before we take those questions which you can send us on Twitter or on FaceBook. We're gonna talk about the markets this morning things got so bad at the S&P 500 today they actually halted trading for a short period of time Rebecca Jarvis or chief economic correspondent hasn't watching it all for us on Wall Street. Rebecca just talk us through a little bit about what happened this morning and how things are looking now. Sure is so Diane when you look at your screen right now you'll see that the Dow is down about thirteen hundred points. But it was much worse than that when stocks initially opened this morning in fact the Dow. At 1 point this morning was down as many as 2000 points and what happened at four minutes into trading here at the New York Stock Exchange which is right behind me. Is that forming four minutes into trade the Assam 500 dropped 7%. That's triggered a halt in trading they have these things called circuit breakers here where when those trip wires are hit and their hit. When that Dow and the S&P 500 fall 7%. Trading is halted so that stocks do not go and a freefall the idea being that. You get fifteen minutes stocks are halted for fifteen minutes you get those fifteen minutes to reevaluate. A lot of trading here is also Don. Computerized done by algorithms and those algorithms pick up momentum as the selling starts about momentum. Can really push things down. Fast and furious Diana and the idea was that that fifteen minutes would give. Wall Street a chance to reevaluate Wall Street didn't reevaluate in those early moments after the halt when stocks reopens. It fell further but now when you're looking at things believe it or not thirteen hundred is not the worst of what we've seen to back. Rebecca talk through Ellen and more about this this circuit breaker the safety mechanism how does it work and how frequently do we see something like this happen. Well it's incredibly rare that we see something like this happen in fact the circuit breakers that are in place today that 7%. We haven't seen that happen before based on these current circuit breakers but this is the kind of thing that I saw a lot here. During the financial crisis during 2008 when people look at the markets and have been looking at the markets over the last couple of weeks in response to the corona virus. It does have some of that out what happened this morning and how things are looking now. It does have some of that memory attached to it when people look back because the volatility of the fact that one day we see the market go up a thousand points the next day we see the market go down a thousand points Wall Street. Has really been on edge for the last handful of weeks looking up the corona virus and all of the uncertainty around it. You talked to doctor Jennifer ration on a daily basis and the very things that she's watching. As a medical expert looking for answers on. Are the things that Wall Street is looking for answers on the very questions that Americans are asking themselves. About the corona virus are the same questions that Wall Street is asking about Wall Street is looking at it. Through an economic prism. They're trying to determine. How significant this impact will be for. US companies and that we party seen the impact on US companies that do business in China because this is where the virus initially hit in China. When the corona virus hit and factories were shut down. US business is starting to pay the price on that front nights eat. Apple they both manufacture things in China they couldn't manufacture those things in China when the factories were shut down but it's much bigger than just these major corporations. There are hundreds of thousands of small businesses. In the United States that. Have factories in China that manufacture their items. Bites handbags gardening tools anything you can think up. A lot of these small businesses rely on Chinese factories and today have still in most case is yet to get answers about when those factories will reopen. The second wave has Ben how US businesses have responded as the virus comes here to the United States and number of businesses have told employees to stay home work from home. A number of conferences have been canceled and there's an economic ripple a fact that two Diane. And Rebecca there seems obviously there's a lot of fear in the air right now what can we expect going forward. Well I think that for the time being everybody that I speak to you here on Wall Street says expect more volatility ahead. Now that said you have to also look back at history and I was here throughout the financial crisis covering stocks in the economy and when you look back at that history. Unfortunately. Those who Wear the sellers who sold in the worst of times. Didn't make their money back in fact those people lost about half of their Nast day whereas those. Who stuck it out. Not about the long term. They had made their money back and then some within three years of the stock market bottom. I am not. I'm a financial expert I've been covering it but I am not somebody who is giving this advice out as somebody as they as aid financial advisors he needs talk to your financial advisor about these things. But I always go back to history and historically speaking Diane when you think about. We're the markets have ban and where they've come. Historically speaking the market returns 7%. On average when you're investing for the long term. So if you're twenty or thirty years old right now over forty years old. Think about the long term and think about that for a one K get the company match and keep it as hard as it is to do. Just stay with net. Good advice Rebecca Jarvis there we appreciated her back thanks. Go over to the West Coast now where thousands of passengers are preparing to disembark from the grand princess cruise ship. In Oakland California and of the process of getting passengers off of that shift ship rather will start in about an hour correspondent Matt dodman is there with more and Matt. Leasing of the port right now. Diane net cranes are. We can't do made because I think my cameraman standard and actually have a zoom lens but if we could just before that person of cranes there are tents that are ready. Put up they look sort of camel color I don't think you can make it out we can see it with the eye here. That's where the initial triage is going to happen so at about three hours that ship is going to be right in this area. It's going to dock and then they're going to start this excruciatingly. Slow and very measured. Disembark Haitian of the passengers and the way they're gonna do is first they're going to get off the most sick passengers first those who. Need urgent medical care whether they have corona virus or something else where there are the elderly. Remember there are a thousand people aboard this ship out of the 2400 passengers who are seven to eight years old. Or older which means they are part of this most vulnerable cohort two corona virus so. California State authorities CDC and other federal agencies are gonna treat them with kid looked kid gloves going to try to get them off first and then begins this. Enormous unprecedented. Logistical effort to sort everybody out it content may be sounds boring but basically they have commandeered a ten acre. Field right. Beyond those cranes where they're gonna do all of this sorting set up all of these tense start to get people going. Californians are gonna go to the Travis Air Force Base other Americans will be sent to. Military bases in Georgia and Texas international travelers will be sent to the airport at some point. Four charter flights to their home countries silk. This is going to be a lot of work. And you might also see you probably will see. All lot of people in full PPE personal protection equipment those suits suits rubber masks full gloves white kids. It's going to be pretty intense night but again nothing like this really in recent memory has ever been tried before in the US so. This is unprecedented both as an endeavor of logistics and a public health endeavor. So. To use the pond Diane I'm gonna go there this is sort of uncharted waters. It sounds like they've done a lot of preparation for a let's hope this all runs through we've not gotten a forest near Oakland thanks Matt. And I want to bring in ABC's chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton she's here with me live right now done the State Department is now advising people against Cruz's. Entirely what's so different about a cruise they think it's important for people to understand Diane is that cruise ships are basically small cities at C. I'm you can say well what's the difference between an airplane. Orders of magnitude greater rates several thousand people on a cruise ship for prolonged period of time whereas you have. Several hundred may be for shorter period of time on an on an average airplanes. And then they're sharing water supply food supply air conditioning supplier there's a lot of touch points with. Prolonged. Contact for a lot of people with a lot of people so. And in general at baseline we know from a public health standpoint that cruise ships are at certain Lee slightly higher risk for GI infections and respiratory viruses that's been known for a long time that's nothing new. Interestingly injured researching this over the weekend. There is a very thorough and comprehensive reading system that the CDC. Has on its web site people can go on the CDC home page and then look under VSP. Which stands for vessel safety. Protection. And basically they are read it every cruise line Diana on. They're staff cleanliness general cleanliness their food preparation you name it. For some perspective here diamond princess scored 98 and we saw what happened with back right situation. In Japan this ship grand princess scored. And 93 that CDC data. After a 2019 inspection. As Matt said they're over a thousand people on this cruise ship over the ages seven. Tends to be over the age of 45 and may have preexisting medical conditions who you're talking about a vulnerable population. In a vulnerable environment and that's why it really is different than let's say the average plea injured. But we are also seeing large events being canceled SXSW. For example. Do people need to start thinking about canceling weddings or other large social gathering you know I am meaningless and it's a very hard decision to make it depends on where you Lar. When it's happening. Who it is who's going to be there. It's a risk vs benefit it depends on the individual's level of risk tolerance but when you're talking about. Large conferences large events being canceled you know above the scale let's say of a wedding or party think things like that. Those are measures for what we call social distancing and that's important in containing an outbreak not just to try to stop its spread. But so Lola the curve by S time as well as protect more vulnerable population so when you talk about school closings. That's a perfect example we think that children are relatively unaffected. Clinically by this virus it doesn't mean they're not becoming infected it just means they're not really showing symptoms are getting sick. But if a school age child. Goes and visits there 85 year old grand parent and infects them. That's an example of transmission whereby a school closing can help to mitigate that's like being. You will start to see both on a local level and media on a more widespread level attempts at mitigation meaning if it's decided that. Of course has thirty left the barn this virus can't be stopped how can we try to diminish its impact both public health level and honest societal level and in those things are going to be hard decisions to make it seems like at what even every little bit the more time we can buy those medical professionals to find a treatment and secure the better right and I think it's also kind of common sense steps that we can each take as individuals so. A lot of people have been asking me personally what what steps if any I've taken. You know I have a mother whose by the way a retired registered nurse. Whose ED she's healthy luckily but I've told my children soaring college you know not to go visit her for the next two weeks just because. That's a low risk kind of lighting labs to make and it might have some benefit. All right doctor Ashton thanks I know you're gonna hang on to answer send your questions and a bit but first. I was kicked all overseas now where some sixteen million people are under quarantine in Italy alone in hopes of curbing the spread of covad nineteen ABC news correspondent James Longman. Is there with more now James. New extraordinary measures to contain curve in 19 this morning in Italy a quarter of the population some sixteen million people. Under quarantine authorities say anyone living in the northern Lombardi region needs special permission to travel. That's up to the death toll surged to 36633. People dying in just 24 hours he according to prime messages difficulty. The more than 6000 cases represent a national emergency would be entitled bloody region only locked down. Its capital Milan as well as various economic and tourist Mac is closed for business. Urged cities in the new red zone the usually bustling tourist hubs. Now deserted old museum's closed gondolas lying unused on those famous Venice canals travel blog has Rick all food and Andreas island Sonny. Who live in the region a concern for the long term impact. The economy this year have bullying. Depended our trouble is he devastated. Restaurants in balls in the region are required to close at 6 o'clock. And tables have to be at least the meets talks is just another social I say and it's well our clients. And for the first time print fronts his life streaming his Sunday breath hoping to keep away to launch crowds. And James long when is live in Rome right now in an area that. Normally is bustling with tourists James both the numbers and some of these images of these places so empty its stunning. Yet Diana Nate is pretty ski area biggest thing to say. In Italy now I think there's a slow realization that this is actually very very serious I think it's been a long time coming. But this massive quarantine in the north 1670. Million people now. Limited to remaining in am's remaining in that part of it yeah I think it's really April I am to the country just how serious it is and take a look behind me. This is the coliseum one of the most famous places on. And there is no one here is that the same story at every single tourist destination across its and he is having a devastating effects. On the economy little till today the United States. About the stock exchange have been around so obvious age over this morning and 11%. Down and and no special mechanisms to make so that trading continues this is. The impact of corona virus here in its lead is also the suggestion that road. And the surrounding region might also be put into special measure that's another twenty million plus people. Capacity today a formal prime ministers saying the whole with a Gleason got into Reza it. Meaning that essentially dead borders would be sealed the people being able to travel outside of its the Apple's closed down but is extraordinary to think about it we are in the Holtz. All of Europe's I think a law is going on to try to stop the spread. Fund create if it's us again Iowa. Because just adults over the weekend when they brought in this special measures to lock down not bottled and Italy or people. Was seen scrambling on to trains calls anyway to get out because they didn't want to get stuck in had a message. From the governor out of a southern province here in Italy saying they do that doesn't come down here if you're on a train kettle for the next stop throwing up balls. Get all we do not want you insult and Italy if you're young you're coming to the south to visit your parents stay away because that's dots Jen was just saying that to you. That is the real issue younger people who don't know they've got the virus transmitting it to the elderly. And that is the risk group and I just want to say you. Some of these newspapers hit today as you can imagine it's all across every single newspaper in Italy every single day the spread of the virus. Fleeing to the south of me but this pick to the people scrambling on to train. Hey the viruses evolve being the back in the game fit. And this one hand. It anywhere in our darkest hour we have but it's something we've got to face I mean. They face. Brady very seriously if he had it coming up C east this is probably the most important time to get terroristic me. Billions billions of year as a going to be lost to corona virus. And has no real end in sight of the moment Diane. Dance clearly having an impact there James I wonder what's the mood like among locals do people seem scared do they feel confident. I think it's a slow realization that actually so this is a salable serious then perhaps. Was in a city Seoul I mean I think some anecdotes of the I think to myself this in the UK as well of people some talking about. Well seasonal flu kills allowable people there's not much to worry about and I see the realization that this is spreading a law quick. That I think anybody pads previously understood that as worrying people. To be honest. It's very difficult to know what nickles think because there'll hired they've been told to stay I've. And I see there's a massive social media campaign at the moment being pushed by celebrities actually a lot of music styles and others. According to people to remain I missed trending of the house tagged. Trending on Italian twits trying to get people to staff diamonds little a lot of politicians picking up on mount they just do not want people out about us why. Thanks by the coliseum it'll save Saddam malls James or museums basically every public space libraries a close the public across Italy they just want. People around abound on Mac is glad to see those empty spaces and hopefully it will help curb the spread of it James Longley and forests in Italy thanks James. And joining us now is one of those residents on lockdown in Italy John Henderson is retired and living in Rome. John thanks so much for Skyping in we have noticed over the past few days. In Rome things seem to be the excelled accelerating there what are you seeing. Why it's it's it's getting scary here and it takes a lot skier Romans and they've been through a lot it gets everybody. We wake up and see the little red block the little red dot on. Represented the corona virus a Linda disability he's growing. And growing and that the case is. A minute why would be 2% of daily slick sunny 300. Tie suitcases didn't. Not wizards 14100 deaths already a serial loan. There were 34 deaths and I kinda. That kind of Soros people and I kind of feel like I'm an extremist science fiction movie where weren't. We're kind of seemed to receive one always see. The mysterious strategic breaks out of exotic. Fish market in China and then the scenes who is only people's drama ever ever in Malacca. I'm in the NRC exaggeration but part of it is true has it. We don't know what's going not and we don't know who hasn't we don't know we have but we don't know. What's gonna happen if we do happen and stress American Express retired here. We know what's gonna happen the market or have we yet not so it's everything everything is really up in the air and it changes by the hour. Our does it seem cheer like people are heeding those warnings and actually staying homered UC a lot of people out about. There there there lyrics are staying home mostly I was out today thank doctor's appointment news out of curiosity. What pointing at a doctor's appointment I could tell the difference is that the waiting room they had. Blocked off every other share so people wouldn't half. The city at least one meter or. On manicure asset when I comforted fury which were more pop yachts is rumored to issue where they used to all the public executions two centuries. Superior are always very crowded he's living near there. And it is not her for Arnold nor it was deserted by any means but. Every restaurant around the yeah Swiss organ and Harley anybody was sitting down. What the workers around trying to get people sit in the weren't any people to Barca. Attack I went to be free when my favorite big reason there and it's always path. And there are only seven minutes there and is waiting outside. Line when you're hardly call this in a blank. The DMB and United States. On this Reese the streets program has no traffic. Mom it's it is definitely a weird weird seeing somebody who's living room pro war. Well John thanks so much for taking the time to talk to us today we hope these measures payoff we hope you and your families they say thank you. Pleasure. And here in New York Governor Cuomo is declaring a state of emergency as a number of schools colleges universities are instructing students to stay home. The governor also just announced a new initiative to combat price gouging. The state is actually making its own branded and sanitize or correspondent would Johnson is here with us now wit what's the latest on this. Read here Floyd tuck open hands sanitize or that just one of many things the state is now doing audits on including developing its own test which it got FDA approval to do recently so they've been testing more and more people. And that's why we're seeing the numbers climb in fact today governor qualities he's been doing his daily briefings now he now says the number of cases statewide is more than a 140. Mayor bill the laws you have New York City says he expects that number to grow into the hundreds in just a matter of weeks or they are bracing for more positive cases. As they test more you'll see more. Of course the governor declared a state of emergency another thing that we learned today the head of the Port Authority here in new U. New York and New Jersey also tested positive for cove in nineteen this is the person who oversees that airports in the sea ports in this massive region. And the fact the you have somebody with in that the local government who tested positive that's raising a lot of concerns were also. Learning about rolling school closures. One of the hardest hit districts in Westchester counting. Announce that multiple schools will close for at least nine days Columbia University Hofstra University. And sick today the governor said that he's talking to the CBC about potentially closing more schools again in that hot spot region of Westchester County. With Johnson fours we appreciate it thanks to sing on tap it. And over to the White House now of the president's corona virus task force has been briefing the press daily he's making changes to his schedule today. Karen Travers is at the white house with more on that cannot announce. Day and the president's own schedule was impacted by corona virus even Florida today was expected to speak at a conference of health care professionals. De and that conference was canceled because of fears of the virus. And carrier senate there are some concerns and no one at the White House itself has been tested what's happening there. Senior White House sources tell our colleague Kara Phillips at the president and his closest advisors have not been tested for Cody nineteen but Diane the White House. It not officially commenting on whether anybody here at the White House in the west wing or elsewhere. Have been tested. The president saying about all of this. It is been blaming the media this morning on Twitter he's also continuing to downplay the seriousness of this the president says it's the media that is. Over hyping novel corona virus. He also said that the light goes on and nothing has been shut down and the economy will move on that off course is ignoring that there are closures across this country schools businesses as whit Johnson just said. Diane there is a very different message from the president's health and human services secretary just a few moments ago here at the White House. He said make no mistake this is a very serious health problem right Karen Travers from the White House we want to get doctor Jan now who's back with us to take your viewer questions in. Before we get severe questions judges what is quickly asked. How likely that that we start seeing the kind of measures that we're seeing in countries like Italy. I mean I think it's actually a possibility you know I think what's really important to remember here Diana and I can emphasize this enough. No one has a crystal ball here this is a new virus it's less than three months old. We don't know how it will be heaving and in medicine and hindsight can be twenty to when he just like in Wyeth and you know we're not just talking about case counts here. Were timeout real people and people's lives and health so I think. The it is possible that we could see aggressive social distancing measures like that but again no one knows to right out of your questions just onto letters asking all the traveling on and off the next month and live with my grandparents what are some things I should do to protect myself and great questions so not like me I have a lot of travel for work coming up but right now none of that has been canceled but I think if you must travel for work. And you want to take some common sense steps. To try to protect not only yourself we've talked about what those are you know hand for hand washing up setter at keeping yourself as healthy as you can be in general affect your face exactly. Five in terms of exposure to more vulnerable populations and yes this is not only. Older individuals the elderly but it's someone within weakened or suppressed immune system. And certain chronic medical conditions. He want to take the steps that are low risk potentially high benefit so if you live with elderly people relatives. You want to obviously try to keep a little bit of distance between UN and those people that's easy to do. And it may have some benefit if not to protect them against possible corona virus. Influenza or other circulating viruses so again those kind of stabs. You know they don't sound very high tech they don't sound very glamorous but it's just common sense Elizabeth wants to know how I discussed the corona virus with my elementary school children. Great question. First of all it has to be age appropriate so on you should answer the questions on the level that they're asked. He should try to assess what children know I'm in this goes for all age groups by the way and then at the end of the day. Especially with younger children all they want to know is that they are safe and so you want to reassure them. That while there are germs around there are always germs around these are the steps that you can take and this is what moms. We're dads are doing to help keep them safe as well in schools are taking this really seriously so I think that should help a lot of it must be tough to ride that line between getting them to understand the importance of things like washing their hands and also it was scare them correct and you don't want it if kind of drive them to an extreme reaction but I have to say you know both of my kids are in college and they had said to me I'm scared. You know and so I always say you know if you're that a child of a nurse or doctor. You art it kind of in a different category because you're just used to these kind of things all the time so if I'm hearing that from my kids. You know that's that's to be expected anything just open communication reassurance. And that it's important for them to know that in life you can say would you don't know and you know still be okay I love this next question should there be any fear of going to a health care facility for more routine illnesses like a sinus infection or strep throat well that's a really important question on a number levels number one. We have to remember that let's say emergency rooms right now. They're still doing business as usual with heart attacks strokes accidents on the run of the mill things that already have emergency rooms at capacity. Really at baseline those things need to continue so you have to it you know you it's a balance between taking care of yourself and not. Endangering the lives of others or exposing others if you have to go to a health care facility fern elected test. You know it depends on where you are located in the country is at it or even a hot spots city so on and so forth. How important it is I wouldn't delay anything that's absolutely important I personally am seeing patients today in my medical practice so. You know those kind of things still need to continue. But trust your guide. And you have to weigh your own risk tolerance so I'm be in communication with the people who are requesting those tests your health care providers. Town and kind of take it from there but it's an individual decision and Tina on Twitter wants a notion your temporary envoy temporarily avoid places like. Hot you know that the gym locker room dishonest and germs easily hang around those wet places well the answer is yes all germs not just corona virus but should you avoid them know I mean I think we have to go about our daily lives just taking some few common sense precautions and again you know. Being active in exercising is important for our immune system so I'm still going in the gem. Doctor Jennifer actually appreciated thank you that we'll do it for us today that remember to stay with ABC news live all day for the latest updates on corona virus. And you can get more tonight on ABC news prime at 7 PM. In the meantime kinda and Messina we will be back here again tomorrow at noon to cover all things around virus thanks for watching ambulance Tuesday.

