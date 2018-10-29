Jaguar prowls on Costa Rican beach

More
A ranger at Costa Rica's Tortuguero National Park captured a rare sight on video: a jaguar prowling the beach.
0:43 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jaguar prowls on Costa Rican beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58839971,"title":"Jaguar prowls on Costa Rican beach","duration":"0:43","description":"A ranger at Costa Rica's Tortuguero National Park captured a rare sight on video: a jaguar prowling the beach.","url":"/International/video/jaguar-prowls-costa-rican-beach-58839971","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.