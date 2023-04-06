Journalist calls on greater protections after arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter

Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, who was held captive in Iran, talks about the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

April 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live