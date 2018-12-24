Kangaroo gets into the Christmas spirit

More
One kangaroo is getting into the holiday spirit, dressed up as Santa Claus - red hat and all - at the Our Haven Wildlife Shelter in Australia.
0:19 | 12/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kangaroo gets into the Christmas spirit
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59998053,"title":"Kangaroo gets into the Christmas spirit","duration":"0:19","description":"One kangaroo is getting into the holiday spirit, dressed up as Santa Claus - red hat and all - at the Our Haven Wildlife Shelter in Australia. ","url":"/International/video/kangaroo-christmas-spirit-59998053","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.