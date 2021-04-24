-
Now Playing: Swimming with dolphins
-
Now Playing: Shark slaps fisherman with tail
-
Now Playing: 30-foot whale shark swims off the coast in Florida
-
Now Playing: Armenian officials observe 'Genocide Remembrance Day'
-
Now Playing: SpaceX Crew Dragon ‘Endeavour’ docking at International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Biden is expected to become 1st US president to officially recognize Armenian genocide
-
Now Playing: Authorities locate debris of missing submarine off coast of Bali
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Alexei Navalny plans to end hunger strike
-
Now Playing: Rare gray whale sighting in Italy
-
Now Playing: Indonesian navy detects ‘strong magnetic force’ in search for submarine
-
Now Playing: A closer look at the COVID-19 crisis in India
-
Now Playing: Table Mountain burns, Chauvin verdict, Prince Philip’s funeral: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old Colombian activist plants hundreds of trees for Earth Day
-
Now Playing: Temple sets world record for candles lit on Earth Day
-
Now Playing: New photo of Prince Louis released to celebrate 3rd birthday
-
Now Playing: Urgent search continues for missing submarine with 53 sailors aboard
-
Now Playing: SpaceX successfully launches 4 astronauts into space on recycled rocket