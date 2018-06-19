Transcript for Kim Jong Un makes third surprise visit to China in less than 3 months

North Korean leader Kim Jung un is visiting China where he's expected to discuss his next steps after the nuclear summit with president from last week. Meanwhile the Pentagon has officially announce a suspension of military drills with south. Read president Chavez facing growing calls and his zero tolerance policy leading to the separation of migrant families. As we hear audio recording of children crying for their parents Republican senators John McCain intent cruises are now blasting the policy. Parts of Illinois and Wisconsin are facing severe flooding and people were rescued from submerged cars and Rockford Illinois. Hospital there was also flooded ended year old Wisconsin. Crews are responding to a dam failure. Take a look at today's weather we expect heavy rain in the upper midwest Ohio valley and along the Texas Gulf Coast. It'll be cooler in the north east but hot in the northwest Sunday six in Minneapolis.

