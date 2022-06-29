King Charles visits Wales as mourners pay respects to the Queen

The queue to see the queen lying in state has reached 5 miles, leaving people to wait for over 24 hours. Officials have had to stop people from joining the line causing an unofficial line to form.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live