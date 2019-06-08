Transcript for N. Korea fires projectiles, 4th launch in 2 weeks

Meanwhile overseas North Korea appears to fire too short range ballistic missiles and Tennessee. This is the fourth launch in less than two weeks the US is monitoring the situation in consulting with South Korea and Japan. It comes as nuclear negotiations with the US have stalled North Korea also denouncing US and South Korea military exercises which started on Monday. And Asian markets are tumbling this morning following. Wall Street's worst loss this year the Dow Jones opens this morning down 767. Points off by nearly 3%. Analysts say panicked investors all over the world are on selling spree over concerns about how much president trumps worsening trade war will damage the global economy.

