Transcript for N. Korea willing to resume nuke talks this month

New this morning North Korea has fired two more unidentified projectiles into the sea. Just hours after offering to resume nuclear talks with US a launch is. The latest in a series of weapons Tass carried out by Kim Jung Hoon over the past few months just last night at top North Korean officials that the north is willing to restart negotiations. Later this month of Washington comes to the table but that the whole new proposals in response president pumps that quote. We'll see what happens.

