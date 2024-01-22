Latest on US service members following Iran-backed missile attack

Two U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries when at least 17 missiles struck the Al-Assad airbase in Iraq, officials said.

January 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live