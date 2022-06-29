Leaving Afghanistan: One Year Later - George Stephanopoulos Reports

Marking the one-year anniversary of the fall of Afghanistan, "Leaving Afghanistan" takes viewers inside the final days of the U.S. military withdrawal through the eyes of those on the ground.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live