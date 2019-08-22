‘Lennon Tunnel’ in Hong Kong becoming a shrine to pro-democracy movement

More
The tunnel, which pays homage to John Lennon, is covered floor-to-ceiling with artwork, mosaics fashioned out of Post-it notes and flyers advertising upcoming demonstrations.
1:49 | 08/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Lennon Tunnel’ in Hong Kong becoming a shrine to pro-democracy movement
Right now way. A. And eat it will just come here and how 26. I know ahead to see if there's any one ruining the I'm. A. I think it symbolizes. And fighting for freedom and tell the police to stop shooting and tear gas to keep going and freed. People who got caught. Maybe don't actually support me because they thing I just do something out of yeah. Years just to help. I. Let out of People's Court makes you feel maxed and it also be want to. And don't let things go easier.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"The tunnel, which pays homage to John Lennon, is covered floor-to-ceiling with artwork, mosaics fashioned out of Post-it notes and flyers advertising upcoming demonstrations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65131757","title":"‘Lennon Tunnel’ in Hong Kong becoming a shrine to pro-democracy movement","url":"/International/video/lennon-tunnel-hong-kong-shrine-pro-democracy-movement-65131757"}