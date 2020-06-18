Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Lightning flashes in Staffordshire
A Nall. For.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:27","description":"Lightning flashed as severe weather hit Staffordshire, England, amid thunderstorms in the county for a second consecutive night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71324692","title":"Lightning flashes in Staffordshire","url":"/International/video/lightning-flashes-staffordshire-71324692"}