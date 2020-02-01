London Zoo begins annual tally of animals

More
The process takes almost a week to complete.
2:12 | 01/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London Zoo begins annual tally of animals
And here. Yeah. A. Yeah. And I. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"The process takes almost a week to complete. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68034338","title":"London Zoo begins annual tally of animals","url":"/International/video/london-zoo-begins-annual-tally-animals-68034338"}