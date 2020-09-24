Madrid metro lines flood after downpour

More
Several lines were interrupted after major flooding in Spain.
0:40 | 09/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Madrid metro lines flood after downpour
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Several lines were interrupted after major flooding in Spain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73223020","title":"Madrid metro lines flood after downpour","url":"/International/video/madrid-metro-lines-flood-downpour-73223020"}