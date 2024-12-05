'Maduro is in his weakest position ever,' Venezuela opposition leader says

Venezuela Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado joined ABC News Live to discuss the ongoing crisis in the country as President Nicolás Maduro refuses to step down following the nations July election.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live