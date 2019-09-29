Magnitude 6.8 earthquake detected near Chile

The quake, with a depth of 9.8 km (6.09 miles), was initially detected as a magnitude 6.6 and is now listed as a 6.8, the USGS said.
0:39 | 09/29/19

