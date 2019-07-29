Transcript for Manhunt continues for Canadian teens suspected of murder

As the search for cam McLeod and breyer's Miguel ski continues there are able to provide the following update. Last night at approximately 5 PMB or CMP received a tip that two males. Matching the description of the wanted suspects were seen in New York planning Manitoba. York landing it's approximately. Ninety kilometers southwest of kill them. And is only accessible by air are via a two hour ferry crossing in the summer. There's also a rail line that runs approximately 25. Kilometers so of the community. Based on the information received the are seen he immediately deployed multiple resources to the community. Including the emergency response team police dogs services. Containment team members major crimes services and air service is assets. Officers searched the that you that you are planning area throughout the night they continue their efforts today. The royal Canadian air force is also assisting today with the search. Our officers are on the on the ground have not meet contact with the individuals. And so. We are not yet in a position to confirm that these are the wanted suspects. Our goal today remains to safely locate. Apprehend. And identify the individuals. We understand that this is a trying time for the community of York landing and that there's a lot of uncertainty. We want to remind residents that we have a lot of police resource is in the area. And that our priority is their safety. We asked them to remain vigilant to stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked and to report anything suspicious. By calling their local police immediately. Thank you.

