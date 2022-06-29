Marine biologist helps octopus find its way back to sea

"Oh, she's got eggs, too!" A marine biologist helped an octopus find its way back to the sea after finding it and its eggs in a plastic pipe washed up on shore.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live