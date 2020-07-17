Former Marine held in Russia on criminal charges

Trevor Reed’s family is trying to get him out of jail on charges -- harassing two police officers in Moscow -- they said are false. If convicted, Reed could face up to 10 years in jail.
5:26 | 07/17/20

