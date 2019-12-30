-
Now Playing: Thousands forced to evacuate amid Australian wildfires
-
Now Playing: Baby giraffe born at zoo in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Runaway speedboat does doughnuts for 30 minutes
-
Now Playing: Mass evacuation expected across Australia as fires worsen
-
Now Playing: Hanukkah celebrations, Fiesta Bowl Parade, a Chinese Opera: World in Photos, Dec. 30
-
Now Playing: US military conducts strikes on militia groups in Iraq and Syria
-
Now Playing: 30K ordered to evacuate from Australia wildfires
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across The Pond: Thousands flee wildfires in Australia
-
Now Playing: Thirsty koala treated to a drink amid Australian heatwave
-
Now Playing: Truck bomb detonates in the capital of Somalia
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card goes viral
-
Now Playing: Newly released photos show Duchess Kate at maternity ward
-
Now Playing: Report: Ousted cardinal gave money to top church leaders
-
Now Playing: 12 killed, nearly 50 hospitalized after plane crashes
-
Now Playing: Video: SEALs from Eddie Gallagher’s platoon describe him
-
Now Playing: The animals scientists rediscovered in 2019
-
Now Playing: Christmas celebrations, haze over Sydney and an ancient cave: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: At least 12 dead, 49 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes during takeoff from Kazakhstan airport