Transcript for Mass evacuation expected across Australia as fires worsen

Australian landing. Wildfire is in the bush have been raging since late August and booked for months the mice of the Australian government and all the resources it come on. Helpless against the five. Helicopters deployed across the street the award to Boeing Graf spies. But officials of several weeks the fire is too big to without and that the best trip was for rain and weather conditions to ease. Hundreds of bush flies have destroyed an area the size of Marilyn. 70000 tourists in the usually picturesque southern state of Victoria pointed to leave it over the weekend. Behind it brought and that would that anybody who doesn't think Meg Ryan does god have a problem. I'm going. By Monday authorities warned that it was too late evacuation teams to hazardous as great but came up. Warning that aid wouldn't know what reach some people in need. And the latest tragedy I've voted tip firefight that killed in New South Wales as heavy winds blew a fire truck on its site to equality. I'm more than a quarter million people signing a petition alleging Sydney to cancel its me is the dialects. The men saying they display would go ahead as a look violence in the country canceled. But let's go backlash against the government for how it's handled this crisis has been strong. The prime minister criticized but his vacation in Hawaii as the fires raged. Anson son playing the role of climate change in this heat wave that has exacerbated conditions. Julianna caught an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.