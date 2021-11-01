Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Mass snowball fight breaks out in Madrid
Yeah. Well yeah. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:44","description":"A spontaneous mass snowball fight breaks out in central Madrid, after the city was blanketed by record-breaking snowfall.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75176965","title":"Mass snowball fight breaks out in Madrid","url":"/International/video/mass-snowball-fight-breaks-madrid-75176965"}