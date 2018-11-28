Massive cow too big for slaughterhouse

Knickers is believed to be the tallest bovine in Australia.
Transcript for Massive cow too big for slaughterhouse
And this is no bum steer meet. Knickers a seven year old male cow at six feet tall art and more than 3000 pounds he's believed to be Australia's biggest here. Pretty donor try to sell him last month meat processors said no effect they couldn't handle cal of that size. Six full are. Wow. Present as a whole lot account cool he had and towering over everybody we'll look out.

