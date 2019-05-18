Massive dust storm overtakes Yazd

More
Dramatic timelapse shows a massive dust storm sweeping over the Iranian city of Yazd.
0:32 | 05/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive dust storm overtakes Yazd
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Dramatic timelapse shows a massive dust storm sweeping over the Iranian city of Yazd.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63122880","title":"Massive dust storm overtakes Yazd","url":"/International/video/massive-dust-storm-overtakes-yazd-63122880"}