Transcript for Measles outbreak in Europe: WHO

In this morning's health alert Europe is now dealing with the measles outbreak in what the World Health Organization is calling a dramatic resurgence of the virus nearly. 90000 people were diagnosed with measles and just the first six months of this year health officials say that is double the number of cases for the same time last year. And most of the current cases are in Ukraine which has seen eight nasal deaths this year officials attribute the sharp rise to an increase in vaccine refusals.

