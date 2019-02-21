Mexico seizes more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine at sea

Mexico's navy says it has seized more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine from a speedboat off the country's Pacific coast.
0:44 | 02/21/19

Transcript for Mexico seizes more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine at sea
