Migrating flamingos spotted in Kazakhstan

More
A flamboyance of flamingos was spotted on a lake in Kazakhstan as the birds migrate through the country.
1:15 | 03/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Migrating flamingos spotted in Kazakhstan
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"A flamboyance of flamingos was spotted on a lake in Kazakhstan as the birds migrate through the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76325165","title":"Migrating flamingos spotted in Kazakhstan","url":"/International/video/migrating-flamingos-spotted-kazakhstan-76325165"}