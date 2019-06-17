-
Now Playing: Several military officers in custody after deadly protests in Sudan: Official
-
Now Playing: US envoy to Africa to meet military leaders as deadly protests erupt in Sudan
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Possible coup d'etat in Sudan
-
Now Playing: Military takes control of Sudanese government
-
Now Playing: Millions take to the streets to protest in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Pompeo: Tanker attacks are 'a problem' globally
-
Now Playing: Digital sex crimes on the rise in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Protests in Hong Kong, penitents in Spain and monks in Myanmar: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking protests continue in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Iran officials issue new warning amid US tensions
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan reveal new pic of baby Archie
-
Now Playing: US soccer star defends celebrations after 2nd win
-
Now Playing: Reaction grows to Trump comments on Mueller, finances
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Estimated 2 million protest in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: People of Hong Kong protesting in record-breaking numbers
-
Now Playing: Boeing's CEO called the handling of problematic 737 Max jets a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: US, Iran conflict hardening over attacks on 2 tanker ships
-
Now Playing: Officer smashes car window to save dog from hot car
-
Now Playing: 1 protester dead, 82 injured as demonstrators fill the streets of downtown Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Notre Dame Cathedral has first mass since fire two months ago