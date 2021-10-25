Millions celebrate Diwali in India for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

ABC News’ James Longman travels to Delhi, India, for Diwali celebrations, for the first time since being ravaged by COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live