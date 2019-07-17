Transcript for 'Mona Lisa' relocated for 1st time since 2005

All right so that they model Lisa have a new home this morning but that new home. As in the same building the iconic Da Vinci painting is in a different room at the Lew. It's unusual home is undergo its usual home is undergoing three months or renovations. It's the first time model Lisa has been moved in fourteen years hasn't left the loop since 1974. And was taken to rush off. And sure enough may be shall enjoy the new view Islam and that other from a tells me she sediment to smirk at you. Her craft our car you're probably right. Is an Easter witty it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.