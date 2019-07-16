Monkeys, baseball and swimming : World in Photos, July 16

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Monkeys, baseball and swimming : World in Photos, July 16
It's. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64370932","title":"Monkeys, baseball and swimming : World in Photos, July 16","url":"/International/video/monkeys-baseball-swimming-world-photos-july-16-64370932"}