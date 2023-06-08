Motorist flips car onto its side during driving test

CCTV footage of a motorist slamming into a lamp post and flipping a vehicle onto its side during a driving test in Argentina has gone viral.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live