Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Movie theaters cautiously reopen in Italy
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"New safety rules include leaving two empty seats between customers and wearing face masks in communal areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71279105","title":"Movie theaters cautiously reopen in Italy","url":"/International/video/movie-theaters-cautiously-reopen-italy-71279105"}