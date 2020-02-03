Moving famous paintings make art spring to life at 'Holoseum'

Art springs to life at Georgia's “Holoseum,” which uses 120 projectors to paint its walls with giant, animated replicas of paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Edvard Munch.
1:44 | 03/02/20

