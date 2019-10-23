Transcript for Murder investigation launched as 39 dead bodies found in tractor-trailer

I'm guys just before we get we have some breaking news that has just comet and police and asked six and England they've discovered. A truck adding this morning which they believe and to the UK on Saturday inside very very grim discovery that discovered Fet teen nine. Bodies inside all adults apart from. One teenage the hand secretary. Just responding that very shortly off to a police press conference announced. The good the grisly findings saying that she was shocked and saddened. At 25 year old man from NORTHERN IRELAND has been arrested and there is an investigation on getting. Now police say about the truck came from Bulgaria but because of course there is free movement while CUK is still within the U. One can expect that the bodies of those inside are believed to be migrants from for that a field. But we will of course to bring you the latest news when police make more headway on that investigation.

