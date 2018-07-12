Transcript for Nativity scene at Vatican's St. Peter's Square sculpted out of 700 tons of sand

It's a very wonderful experience because of all the rich culture and history of course. But in the shadow of the ring masters. Who work here. Is motion is very humbling experience the work we do we're very used to. It's normal for us to do sand sculptures of size we'll never miss an nativity as things this. This is 720 sends tons of sand 52 feet wide and almost when he feet tall. All through. San sculptures thought to be very delicate temporary medium. But actually it's more strong and durable than people think. But yes it is a delicate mean it's meant to go away. Contemporary art form not like some great master works you see here vendor for centuries this is symbolic of life in the small scale rebuild it. Is here for a little while and goes away.

