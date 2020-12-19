Netanyahu 1st Israeli to get COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the COVID-19 vaccine on live television Saturday at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.
0:58 | 12/19/20

