Transcript for North Korean official meets with President Trump

I am ABC news State Department reporter Conner for any gain. We're Korea's top nuclear negotiator is in Washington today meeting with president trump in the Oval Office. It's Kim Yung trolls second meeting with the president after his hand delivered a letter from Kim Jung last June. Just weeks before their Singapore summit Kim also met with secretary of state Mike Pompeo today as the two countries prepare for a second potential summit. Today's meeting critical to taking the north Koreans temperature. And seeing whether or not a summit would be productive but North Korea has yet to take any verifiable steps towards dismantling its nuclear weapons program instead demanding the US east sanctions on it before it takes any action that's left talks at a stalemate with officials hoping for a breakthrough today. I'm Connor for anything and you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.