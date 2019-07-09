Now Playing: Bushfire rages on in Queensland

Now Playing: The Bahamas face massive devastation as the death toll rises to 43 overnight

Now Playing: Northern lights dance above Antarctica

Now Playing: Peruvian volcano threatens small town

Now Playing: Local election sparks Moscow's summer of protest

Now Playing: Unfolding catastrophe in the Bahamas

Now Playing: 74-year-old woman gives birth to twin girls in India

Now Playing: Woman falls 500 feet to her death hiking at Yosemite National Park

Now Playing: A who's who guide to Brexit

Now Playing: Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange’s ‘health is really deteriorating’

Now Playing: Cricket, Hurricane Dorian, a starry night: World in Photos

Now Playing: Japanese island battered in typhoon

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Robert Mugabe dead at 95

Now Playing: Woman accused of hiding baby in bag at airport

Now Playing: Philippine officials accuse woman of trying to smuggle baby to US

Now Playing: Baby kangaroo rescued from dead mother’s pouch

Now Playing: Scientists have new theory on Loch Ness monster

Now Playing: Boris Johnson's younger brother resigns from UK Parliament amidst Brexit chaos

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian, Brexit, building collapse: World in Photos, Sept. 5, 2019