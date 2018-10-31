Transcript for Officials say they may have found downed jet

And now let's head over to Indonesia where we have some new developments in that plane crash mystery. Officials have found part of the fuselage and pays have been heard from the black boxes ABC's Bob Woodruff is there with the latest good morning Bob. Diane this is the third day of this search and some new news today they actually now believe that they have located. Where the plane is at the bottom of the sea. They also heard this this just pangs of the black box the most crucial piece of evidence they need to show exactly what happened on this plan they're now diving down there. In the ocean to try to find that and bring it back as well the spot you see right here this is where the debris has been brought up these these ships for the last two and a half days. And put right here of what we saw today for the first time was family members have come and gathered to look through the debris to see if they belong to those who they love them. A lot of them were hoping of course and praying that maybe that they had with could survive but a lot of them haven't given up on that. And and sometimes they told us this is almost a chance to say to say goodbye. We also had a chance to ago across that the city of Jakarta to the hospital and that some families there who are also gathering to try to get some information. Of where this plane went why it went down and did their hope is of course again that they would love it if their family members have survived this. But they also want to know exactly where those bodies went and they want to get that back to say goodbye. And that as well some remarkable stories we saw one man whose identical brother. Is on that plane was on that plane they held that right up next to his face like this and showed us how much they look alike it's almost a feeling like you're on that plane at the same time. We also met a remarkable woman and three of their children right there was her husband that was on that plane and she sent him sent to her. Some sell video he shot of others boarding that exact plane when their boarding. And and showed his his boarding pass and through the window you can see the actual plane. Outside the plain that went down about an hour later she showed us and gave us that video. As well so these are really morals of these really human stories really moving stories. As you say on this story and you know hopefully they'll get some solutions fairly soon. But right now you can see the suffering right here out here on the stock. To Diana. I'm budget can't kind of eerie looking at that video.

