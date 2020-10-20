Orangutan celebrates birthday

More
Perth Zoo orangutan Teliti celebrated her 11th birthday on Tuesday.
0:41 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan celebrates birthday
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Perth Zoo orangutan Teliti celebrated her 11th birthday on Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73721188","title":"Orangutan celebrates birthday","url":"/International/video/orangutan-celebrates-birthday-73721188"}