Palestinian woman on trying to leave Gaza: ‘We are dying’

Tala Herzallah, 21, told ABC News on Saturday that she followed the evacuation instructions south but was nearly bombed en route so has now gone back home﻿.

October 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live