Panda twins make first public appearance at Berlin Zoo

More
The panda cubs, both boys, have been named Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan.
2:52 | 12/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda twins make first public appearance at Berlin Zoo
Yeah and. Can. It's. I. I. Yeah. The and. Okay a. Oh now. And. It's. It's. Oh. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"The panda cubs, both boys, have been named Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67627513","title":"Panda twins make first public appearance at Berlin Zoo ","url":"/International/video/panda-twins-make-public-appearance-berlin-zoo-67627513"}