Paris police officers killed in knife attack

More
A knife-wielding man attacked officers inside police headquarters in the heart of Paris on Thursday afternoon.
0:37 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paris police officers killed in knife attack
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"A knife-wielding man attacked officers inside police headquarters in the heart of Paris on Thursday afternoon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66032733","title":"Paris police officers killed in knife attack","url":"/International/video/paris-police-officers-killed-knife-attack-66032733"}