Transcript for Penguin sushi thieves released from police custody

The next we have some penguins who fought the law. Paul to fire from some she eats everything went found a home under this sushi stand and a train station in New Zealand you see him there. They had to cross a busy road to get there they were removed but they came back a few hours later. And again they were taken back to the harbor experts say they may be looking for a place at vast and they'll likely be back. Penguins mate for life right so this is how they were just keeping things breakfast she day I'll let them live where they really been at France.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.